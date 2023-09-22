The Coca-Cola Company (KO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KO is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KO is $70.32, which is $11.99 above the current price. The public float for KO is 4.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KO on September 22, 2023 was 12.58M shares.

The stock price of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has jumped by 0.56 compared to previous close of 57.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Coke (KO). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

KO’s Market Performance

KO’s stock has fallen by -0.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.99% and a quarterly drop of -5.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.06% for The Coca-Cola Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.92% for KO’s stock, with a -5.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $67 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.88. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Quincey James, who sale 92,029 shares at the price of $58.09 back on Sep 18. After this action, Quincey James now owns 442,546 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $5,346,324 using the latest closing price.

Douglas Monica Howard, the SVP & General Counsel of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 21,074 shares at $60.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Douglas Monica Howard is holding 18,360 shares at $1,283,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.