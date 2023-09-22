The Cato Corporation (CATO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Cato Corporation (CATO) is $23.00, The public float for CATO is 17.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CATO on September 22, 2023 was 64.17K shares.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO)'s stock price has plunged by 7.34% in relation to previous closing price of 7.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CATO’s Market Performance

The Cato Corporation (CATO) has experienced a 5.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.13% rise in the past month, and a -1.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for CATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.06% for CATO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CATO stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CATO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CATO in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $37 based on the research report published on May 23, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

CATO Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CATO rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, The Cato Corporation saw -15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CATO starting from CATO JOHN P D, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $10.38 back on Nov 25. After this action, CATO JOHN P D now owns 1,049,145 shares of The Cato Corporation, valued at $31,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.42 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cato Corporation stands at +0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Cato Corporation (CATO), the company’s capital structure generated 77.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.54. Total debt to assets is 29.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Cato Corporation (CATO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.