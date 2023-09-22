The 52.51% Simple Moving Average of Archer Aviation Inc.’s (ACHR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has seen a -15.81% decrease in the past week, with a -24.79% drop in the past month, and a 60.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for ACHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.68% for ACHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 52.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is $9.21, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for ACHR is 150.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACHR on September 22, 2023 was 9.59M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.45 in comparison to its previous close of 5.51, however, the company has experienced a -15.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Ready to aim high with a risky but potentially rewarding bet on flying cars? If so, then you’ll definitely want to take a look at Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR ).

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at -9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 190.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Muniz Thomas Paul, who sale 85,000 shares at the price of $7.20 back on Aug 21. After this action, Muniz Thomas Paul now owns 1,173,102 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $612,000 using the latest closing price.

MISSAN ANDY, the Chief Legal Off. & Secretary of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $6.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that MISSAN ANDY is holding 251,384 shares at $77,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -111.40, with -88.00 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.