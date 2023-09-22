The -13.88% Decline of Revvity Inc.’s (RVTY) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has gone down by -3.74% for the week, with a -4.85% drop in the past month and a -5.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for RVTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.26% for RVTY’s stock, with a -14.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) Right Now?

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Revvity Inc. (RVTY) by analysts is $141.86, which is $35.95 above the current market price. The public float for RVTY is 123.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of RVTY was 736.00K shares.

RVTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has plunged by -1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 110.41, but the company has seen a -3.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Revvity (RVTY) launches new preclinical imaging technologies for breakthrough discoveries. Learn how they can help advance research and boost Revvity’s prospect.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVTY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RVTY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVTY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $145 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVTY Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.93. In addition, Revvity Inc. saw -22.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc. stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Revvity Inc. (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 62.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.