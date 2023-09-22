The -13.88% Decline of Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s (PAHC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, PAHC stock has gone up by 1.69%, with a monthly decline of -12.52% and a quarterly plunge of -3.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Phibro Animal Health Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.67% for PAHC’s stock, with a -8.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is above average at 16.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) is $16.75, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for PAHC is 20.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAHC on September 22, 2023 was 97.18K shares.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC)’s stock price has soared by 5.10 in relation to previous closing price of 12.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the international economic conditions and financial markets, leading to an economic downturn in many countries, in which Phibro (PAHC) operates.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAHC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PAHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAHC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PAHC Trading at -7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAHC rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Phibro Animal Health Corporation saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+30.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phibro Animal Health Corporation stands at +3.33. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.