The -13.88% Decline of Atomera Incorporated’s (ATOM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ATOM stock has gone up by 0.17%, with a monthly decline of -5.39% and a quarterly plunge of -26.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Atomera Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for ATOM’s stock, with a -17.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is $17.00, which is $11.03 above the current market price. The public float for ATOM is 24.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATOM on September 22, 2023 was 161.99K shares.

ATOM) stock’s latest price update

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM)’s stock price has soared by 7.57 in relation to previous closing price of 5.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-20 that –(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM): WHO: Professor Hiu Yung Wong of San Jose University, Robert J. Mears, CTO, and Hideki Takeuchi, Vice President of Engineering of Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company WHAT: In-person presentation of San Jose State’s and Atomera’s joint poster, entitled “Cryogenic Electron Mobility and Subthreshold Slope of Oxygen-Inserted (OI) Si Channel nMOSFETs” WHEN: Wednesday, September.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATOM Trading at -16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOM rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Atomera Incorporated saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOM starting from Mears Robert J, who sale 13,304 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mears Robert J now owns 119,836 shares of Atomera Incorporated, valued at $76,498 using the latest closing price.

BIBAUD SCOTT A., the CEO and President of Atomera Incorporated, sale 7,826 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that BIBAUD SCOTT A. is holding 302,449 shares at $49,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4587.96 for the present operating margin

-315.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atomera Incorporated stands at -4565.71. The total capital return value is set at -58.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.06. Equity return is now at value -92.00, with -71.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.36. Total debt to assets is 18.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18,121.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.