The -13.88% Decline of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s (ADAP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ADAP stock has gone down by -5.66%, with a monthly decline of -2.36% and a quarterly plunge of -22.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.58% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for ADAP’s stock, with a -37.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is $4.83, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for ADAP is 225.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADAP on September 22, 2023 was 640.44K shares.

ADAP) stock’s latest price update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)’s stock price has soared by 3.07 in relation to previous closing price of 0.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-08-03 that Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2023) – Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will report financial results and provide business updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the US markets open on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Following the announcement, the Company will host a live conference call at 8:00 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $3.60 based on the research report published on March 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADAP Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7782. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc saw -47.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Rawcliffe Adrian, who sale 2,403 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rawcliffe Adrian now owns 3,449 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, valued at $1,874 using the latest closing price.

Lunger John, the Chief Patient Supply Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, sale 3,096 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Lunger John is holding 4,718 shares at $2,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-706.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stands at -609.46. The total capital return value is set at -114.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.81. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -28.20 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated 28.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.99. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.