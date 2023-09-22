The 12.97% Simple Moving Average of WisdomTree Inc.’s (WT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has seen a 0.70% increase in the past week, with a 2.56% gain in the past month, and a 3.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for WT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.78% for WT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) is above average at 11.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WisdomTree Inc. (WT) is $7.96, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for WT is 128.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WT on September 22, 2023 was 984.31K shares.

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 7.18, however, the company has experienced a 0.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-06 that Coinbase Global Inc. NASDAQ: COIN pulled back after rocketing nearly 15% higher on August 29 on news that a potential launch of a long-awaited Bitcoin ETF may be getting closer.

Analysts’ Opinion of WT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for WT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $9 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WT Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, WisdomTree Inc. saw 32.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WT starting from Ziemba Peter M, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ziemba Peter M now owns 988,082 shares of WisdomTree Inc., valued at $352,065 using the latest closing price.

Ziemba Peter M, the Chief Administrative Officer of WisdomTree Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ziemba Peter M is holding 1,038,082 shares at $345,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree Inc. stands at +14.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on WisdomTree Inc. (WT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.41. Total debt to assets is 31.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.