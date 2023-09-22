T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) has decreased by -11.53 when compared to last closing price of 0.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-22 that Early futures action indicates Friday may see the S&P 500 SPX recover a small portion of the 2.8% lost over just the last three sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is $0.15, The public float for TTOO is 283.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTOO on September 22, 2023 was 114.22M shares.

TTOO’s Market Performance

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has seen a -7.50% decrease in the past week, with a -46.34% drop in the past month, and a 237.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.72% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.47% for TTOO’s stock, with a -58.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.52%, as shares sank -26.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3136. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw -81.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 10,401,466 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Sep 19. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 3,034,912 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $3,806,937 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs Michael Terrence, the General Counsel of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 239 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Gibbs Michael Terrence is holding 6,612 shares at $115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.55. Equity return is now at value 132.20, with -140.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.