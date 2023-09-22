Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNPS is $490.25, which is $41.35 above the current price. The public float for SNPS is 151.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNPS on September 22, 2023 was 851.26K shares.

SNPS) stock’s latest price update

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.99 in comparison to its previous close of 453.28, however, the company has experienced a -4.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Synopsys (SNPS), for the first time, exhibits compatibility between its PCIe 6.0 IP and Intel’s test chip for PCIe 6.0, achieving an impressive operating speed of 64 GT/s.

SNPS’s Market Performance

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has seen a -4.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.81% gain in the past month and a 4.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for SNPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for SNPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $410 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNPS Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS fell by -4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $455.92. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 39.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who sale 2,507 shares at the price of $455.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, RUNKEL JOHN F JR now owns 24,732 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $1,140,685 using the latest closing price.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the Chief Accounting Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 5,100 shares at $460.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Kankanwadi Sudhindra is holding 16,793 shares at $2,349,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.53 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.