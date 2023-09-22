Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) has gone up by 7.94% for the week, with a -32.69% drop in the past month and a -61.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.41% for SNPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.18% for SNPX’s stock, with a -68.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNPX is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) is $14.00, The public float for SNPX is 9.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On September 22, 2023, SNPX’s average trading volume was 991.76K shares.

SNPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) has increased by 21.26 when compared to last closing price of 0.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

SNPX Trading at -42.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.97%, as shares sank -29.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX rose by +14.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3980. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc. saw -70.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from TUCHMAN ALAN J, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, TUCHMAN ALAN J now owns 33,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc., valued at $31,641 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT, the Chief Financial Officer of Synaptogenix Inc., sale 27,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEINSTEIN ROBERT is holding 33,198 shares at $31,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.83. Equity return is now at value -37.50, with -31.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.