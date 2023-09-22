Stellantis N.V. (STLA): A Technical Analysis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is $25.13, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for STLA is 2.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STLA on September 22, 2023 was 5.52M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STLA) stock’s latest price update

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 19.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-09-22 that United Auto Workers has decided to expand its strike against two of the three legacy automakers – General Motors Company and Stellantis NV. The union is not directing the same aggression against Ford Motor Co because it has show immense interest in “reaching a deal”, as per Shawn Fain – the President of UAW.

STLA’s Market Performance

STLA’s stock has risen by 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.34% and a quarterly rise of 18.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Stellantis N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.61% for STLA’s stock, with a 14.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STLA Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.76. In addition, Stellantis N.V. saw 37.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.