STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.15 in relation to its previous close of 40.67. However, the company has experienced a -8.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that STAAR Surgical Company’s Q2 FY’23 earnings missed consensus estimates. The key revenue driver for STAA is its Implantable Collamer Lenses, which saw a 21% YoY increase in unit volumes. Despite potential topline growth, the economic realities and valuation multiples suggest STAA is a hold in my opinion.

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Right Now?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STAA is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STAA is $53.78, which is $14.73 above the current price. The public float for STAA is 48.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STAA on September 22, 2023 was 906.13K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

The stock of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has seen a -8.12% decrease in the past week, with a -6.68% drop in the past month, and a -23.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for STAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.29% for STAA stock, with a simple moving average of -32.03% for the last 200 days.

STAA Trading at -16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.75. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw -18.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who purchase 154,814 shares at the price of $39.62 back on Sep 21. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 9,264,427 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $6,133,467 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of STAAR Surgical Company, purchase 132,079 shares at $40.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 9,109,613 shares at $5,372,274 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.