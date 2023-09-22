Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) by analysts is $61.25, which is $12.45 above the current market price. The public float for SPT is 47.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.15% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SPT was 607.38K shares.

SPT) stock’s latest price update

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.77relation to previous closing price of 50.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-03 that While some publicly traded enterprises left no doubt as to their trajectory, a few others are just now benefiting from a late summer stock surge. Better late than never, though.

SPT’s Market Performance

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has seen a -3.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.81% gain in the past month and a 6.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for SPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for SPT’s stock, with a -9.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $61 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPT Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.32. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Howard Justyn Russell, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $51.90 back on Sep 06. After this action, Howard Justyn Russell now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $3,892,320 using the latest closing price.

Barretto Ryan Paul, the President of Sprout Social Inc., sale 11,110 shares at $52.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Barretto Ryan Paul is holding 470,225 shares at $584,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.36 for the present operating margin

+76.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc. stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.75. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.27. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.