SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is above average at 19.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is $27.20, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for SPTN is 34.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPTN on September 22, 2023 was 241.55K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SPTN) stock’s latest price update

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.66 in comparison to its previous close of 21.33, however, the company has experienced a 3.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that SpartanNash Company announces supply chain transformation and capital expenditures for potential FCF margin growth. Recent decreases in net leverage offer flexibility for investments in brand design and product development. Inflation and integration of operating segments may have a beneficial impact on future FCF growth.

SPTN’s Market Performance

SPTN’s stock has risen by 3.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.56% and a quarterly rise of 1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for SpartanNash Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for SPTN’s stock, with a -13.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPTN Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPTN rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.50. In addition, SpartanNash Company saw -26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPTN starting from VOSS WILLIAM R, who sale 9,265 shares at the price of $21.31 back on Jun 15. After this action, VOSS WILLIAM R now owns 31,687 shares of SpartanNash Company, valued at $197,437 using the latest closing price.

Proctor Hawthorne L., the Director of SpartanNash Company, sale 6,500 shares at $22.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Proctor Hawthorne L. is holding 30,188 shares at $146,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.73 for the present operating margin

+15.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpartanNash Company stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on SpartanNash Company (SPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 32.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 4.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.