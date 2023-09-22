Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has dropped by -2.60 compared to previous close of 84.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-09-20 that “High Low with EmRata,” which premiered less than one year ago, has been cancelled the same week Sony Group laid off a “significant percentage” of its podcasting division.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) by analysts is $112.00, which is $35.39 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SONY was 772.21K shares.

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY stock saw an increase of -4.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.90% and a quarterly increase of -11.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.03% for Sony Group Corporation (SONY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for SONY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.51% for the last 200 days.

SONY Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.31. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.