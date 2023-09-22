Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.58 compared to its previous closing price of 4.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 97.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Solowin (NASDAQ: SWIN ) stock is taking off on Friday but it’s not due to any specific news from the Hong Kong-based investment company. Instead, stocks in China are on the move as investors react to reports that the country is considering easing up on certain restrictions.

Is It Worth Investing in Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Right Now?

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SWIN is 2.00M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for SWIN on September 22, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

SWIN’s Market Performance

. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.99% for SWIN’s stock, with a 37.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWIN Trading at 37.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.89% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN rose by +94.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.