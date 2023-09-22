Smart Powerr Corp. (CREG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CREG is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CREG is $350.00, The public float for CREG is 5.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CREG on September 22, 2023 was 20.42K shares.

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG)’s stock price has soared by 20.51 in relation to previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2021-06-27 that Two weeks ago there were two tech industry groups that technical analyst Tom Aspray identified as leaders. The renewable energy stocks which includes many solar stocks had a great week consistent with the strong group action.

CREG’s Market Performance

Smart Powerr Corp. (CREG) has experienced a 20.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.89% rise in the past month, and a -25.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for CREG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.18% for CREG’s stock, with a -18.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CREG Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +35.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREG rose by +20.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1271. In addition, Smart Powerr Corp. saw -45.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CREG

The total capital return value is set at -1.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.78. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Smart Powerr Corp. (CREG), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smart Powerr Corp. (CREG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.