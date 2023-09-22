Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD) is 25.43x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) is $30.00, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for SKWD is 20.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On September 22, 2023, SKWD’s average trading volume was 384.42K shares.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.79 in relation to its previous close of 27.85. However, the company has experienced a 12.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Initial public offering (IPO) is the stock issuance process onto the public market. There are a few different methods by which a company will first become listed on a stock exchange.

SKWD’s Market Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) has experienced a 12.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.49% rise in the past month, and a 8.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for SKWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.49% for SKWD’s stock, with a 25.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKWD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SKWD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SKWD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKWD Trading at 14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKWD rose by +12.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.73. In addition, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. saw 46.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKWD starting from Kuczinski Anthony J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Aug 10. After this action, Kuczinski Anthony J now owns 4,026 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc., valued at $25,084 using the latest closing price.

WESTAIM CORP, the 10% Owner of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc., sale 3,987,500 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that WESTAIM CORP is holding 3,297,859 shares at $91,712,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKWD

Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.