SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) by analysts is $59.75, which is $26.73 above the current market price. The public float for SBOW is 20.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.39% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SBOW was 396.76K shares.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.01 in comparison to its previous close of 34.40, however, the company has experienced a -9.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-28 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) today announced it will take part in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Sean Woolverton, SilverBow’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation on September 5th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Central time). Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The investor presentation being used will be acce.

SBOW’s Market Performance

SBOW’s stock has fallen by -9.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.64% and a quarterly rise of 24.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for SilverBow Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.73% for SBOW’s stock, with a 16.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBOW stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SBOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBOW in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $58 based on the research report published on September 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBOW Trading at -12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBOW fell by -9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.70. In addition, SilverBow Resources Inc. saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBOW starting from ROWLAND MARCUS C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, ROWLAND MARCUS C now owns 29,386 shares of SilverBow Resources Inc., valued at $370,000 using the latest closing price.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC, the Director of SilverBow Resources Inc., sale 1,189,189 shares at $34.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Strategic Value Partners, LLC is holding 2,923,351 shares at $41,359,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.82 for the present operating margin

+70.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverBow Resources Inc. stands at +45.19. The total capital return value is set at 42.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.55. Equity return is now at value 54.40, with 25.10 for asset returns.

Based on SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW), the company’s capital structure generated 88.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.96. Total debt to assets is 37.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.