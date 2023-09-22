Should You Invest in Pentair plc (PNR) Now?

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PNR is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PNR is $73.44, which is $9.81 above the current market price. The public float for PNR is 164.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for PNR on September 22, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

PNR stock's latest price update

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.60 in relation to its previous close of 66.12. However, the company has experienced a -3.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Pentair plc (PNR) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

PNR’s Market Performance

Pentair plc (PNR) has experienced a -3.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month, and a 8.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for PNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for PNR’s stock, with a 12.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNR stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for PNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $88 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNR Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNR fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.91. In addition, Pentair plc saw 44.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNR starting from Stauch John L, who sale 32,596 shares at the price of $71.42 back on Aug 07. After this action, Stauch John L now owns 7,690 shares of Pentair plc, valued at $2,328,058 using the latest closing price.

BRYAN GLYNIS, the Director of Pentair plc, sale 3,947 shares at $45.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BRYAN GLYNIS is holding 27,609 shares at $178,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+33.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pentair plc stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pentair plc (PNR), the company’s capital structure generated 88.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.97. Total debt to assets is 37.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pentair plc (PNR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.