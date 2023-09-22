Should You Invest in Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MVLA is at 0.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MVLA is $3.38, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for MVLA is 33.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume for MVLA on September 22, 2023 was 212.51K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MVLA) stock’s latest price update

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA)’s stock price has increased by 5.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a -6.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-06 that Movella Holdings Inc announced on Wednesday that it has reduced its employee headcount by about 20% due to prevailing market conditions. The sensors maker also said it has chosen to restructure its operations by exiting certain non-core business activities.

MVLA’s Market Performance

MVLA’s stock has fallen by -6.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.45% and a quarterly drop of -74.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.78% for Movella Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.11% for MVLA stock, with a simple moving average of -83.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVLA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MVLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVLA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MVLA Trading at -50.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares sank -24.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVLA fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7021. In addition, Movella Holdings Inc. saw -93.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVLA starting from Lee Ben A, who purchase 33,993 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, Lee Ben A now owns 1,172,010 shares of Movella Holdings Inc., valued at $27,354 using the latest closing price.

Lee Ben A, the President and CEO of Movella Holdings Inc., purchase 26,007 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Lee Ben A is holding 1,138,017 shares at $21,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVLA

The total capital return value is set at -2.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.07. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.