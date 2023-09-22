Should You Invest in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Now?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GIL is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GIL is $36.78, which is $9.37 above the current market price. The public float for GIL is 171.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume for GIL on September 22, 2023 was 478.39K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GIL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) has plunged by -2.22 when compared to previous closing price of 27.96, but the company has seen a -2.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Gildan Activewear is a manufacturer of unbranded activewear, focusing on sustainable growth in a sector with a 10-year CAGR of 6%. The company operates vertically integrated clothing operations, allowing for high-margin production and control over the supply chain. GIL faces risks such as dependence on top customers, duty costs in certain regions, and environmental effects on cotton prices.

GIL’s Market Performance

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has experienced a -2.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.59% drop in the past month, and a -9.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for GIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.13% for GIL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIL stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for GIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIL in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $38 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIL Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.73. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc. saw -0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.28 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc. stands at +16.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.10. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 29.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.