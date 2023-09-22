Should You Invest in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Now?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSCO is $58.78, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.05B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume for CSCO on September 22, 2023 was 18.07M shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.33 in relation to its previous close of 53.34. However, the company has experienced a -4.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that With Cisco Systems Inc.’s pending acquisition of Splunk Inc., the networking giant is making another major step toward becoming a software company.

CSCO’s Market Performance

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has experienced a -4.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.40% drop in the past month, and a 6.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for CSCO’s stock, with a 6.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $58 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSCO Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.23. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,022 shares at the price of $56.22 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 169,396 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $169,900 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 2,421 shares at $56.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 229,351 shares at $136,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+62.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.13. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.