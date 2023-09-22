Should You Invest in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Now?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ATO is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATO is $127.86, which is $15.69 above the current market price. The public float for ATO is 147.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume for ATO on September 22, 2023 was 711.76K shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.21relation to previous closing price of 114.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Investors interested in stocks from the Utility – Gas Distribution sector have probably already heard of MDU Resources (MDU) and Atmos Energy (ATO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

ATO’s Market Performance

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has seen a -4.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.59% decline in the past month and a -3.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for ATO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for ATO’s stock, with a -3.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $128 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATO Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.92. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $117.44 back on Aug 07. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 212,472 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $1,467,981 using the latest closing price.

WALTERS DIANA J, the Director of Atmos Energy Corporation, sale 390 shares at $117.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that WALTERS DIANA J is holding 2,584 shares at $45,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.05. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.