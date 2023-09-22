Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.91% for SGMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.44% for SGMT’s stock, with a -26.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is $43.33, which is $33.18 above the current market price. The public float for SGMT is 19.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On September 22, 2023, SGMT’s average trading volume was 163.46K shares.

SGMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMT) has decreased by -12.50 when compared to last closing price of 11.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-15 that Following the Independence Day lull, the July IPO market warmed up with two sizable biotechs, joined by two blank check companies. Surf Air Mobility delayed its direct listing until later this month. In its second IPO attempt, Sagimet Biosciences priced a slightly upsized deal at the midpoint to raise $85 million at a $386 million market cap.

SGMT Trading at -26.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT fell by -15.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.83. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc. saw -36.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from SEIDENBERG BETH C, who purchase 46,875 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, SEIDENBERG BETH C now owns 46,875 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc., valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, the 10% Owner of Sagimet Biosciences Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L is holding 3,850,275 shares at $480,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.