Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (SPGC) Stock Faces 11.43% Weekly Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.76% for SPGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.11% for SPGC’s stock, with a -59.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPGC is 5.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SPGC was 1.96M shares.

SPGC) stock’s latest price update

Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.43 in comparison to its previous close of 1.40, however, the company has experienced a -6.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-18 that After surging 624% Tuesday upon making their public debut, shares of Sacks Parente Golf Inc. SPGC, -20.32% finished the week solidly below their initial public offering price of $4.

SPGC Trading at -59.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -48.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGC fell by -6.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8970. In addition, Sacks Parente Golf Inc. saw -95.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGC starting from Hoge Brett Widney, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.42 back on Aug 31. After this action, Hoge Brett Widney now owns 225,400 shares of Sacks Parente Golf Inc., valued at $72,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1508.95 for the present operating margin

+36.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sacks Parente Golf Inc. stands at -1844.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (SPGC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.