Ryder System Inc. (R) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) is above average at 9.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ryder System Inc. (R) is $110.57, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for R is 44.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of R on September 22, 2023 was 355.13K shares.

R) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) has increased by 0.87 when compared to last closing price of 103.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that By targeting stocks breaking out to fresh highs, investors can inject themselves into bullish trends where buyers are in control. And these three have the fuel needed to continue climbing, all sporting improved earnings outlooks.

R’s Market Performance

Ryder System Inc. (R) has seen a 2.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.24% gain in the past month and a 26.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for R. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.24% for R’s stock, with a 16.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for R stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for R by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for R in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $118 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

R Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.02. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw 24.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from Fatovic Robert D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $100.58 back on Aug 31. After this action, Fatovic Robert D now owns 61,933 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $1,005,800 using the latest closing price.

JONES KAREN M., the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Ryder System Inc., sale 900 shares at $102.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that JONES KAREN M. is holding 5,814 shares at $91,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System Inc. stands at +7.14. The total capital return value is set at 9.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.23. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ryder System Inc. (R), the company’s capital structure generated 241.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.69. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ryder System Inc. (R) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.