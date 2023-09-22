Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RY is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RY is $95.46, which is $9.68 above the current price. The public float for RY is 1.40B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RY on September 22, 2023 was 895.14K shares.

The stock price of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has plunged by -1.71 when compared to previous closing price of 91.13, but the company has seen a -1.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-21 that A U.S. federal judge on Thursday said American cities may pursue class-action claims accusing eight large banks of driving up interest rates they paid on a popular municipal bond.

RY’s Market Performance

RY’s stock has fallen by -1.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.46% and a quarterly drop of -4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Royal Bank of Canada The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.38% for RY’s stock, with a -6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RY in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $4 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RY Trading at -4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.95. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw -4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.