Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Stock Faces 2.19% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has gone down by -2.84% for the week, with a -4.68% drop in the past month and a -11.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for ROK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.75% for ROK’s stock, with a -4.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is above average at 22.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is $314.14, which is $38.59 above the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROK on September 22, 2023 was 765.51K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has plunged by -2.18 when compared to previous closing price of 285.17, but the company has seen a -2.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Rockwell Automation (ROK) collaborates with Infinitum to produce integrated drives and motors, and reduce its carbon footprint.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ROK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ROK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $287 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROK Trading at -10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $298.20. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from GENEREUX SCOTT, who sale 500 shares at the price of $297.62 back on Aug 15. After this action, GENEREUX SCOTT now owns 2,876 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $148,810 using the latest closing price.

Myers Tessa M., the SVP, Intelligent Devices of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 677 shares at $301.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Myers Tessa M. is holding 2,880 shares at $203,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.