Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The public float for RSKD is 99.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of RSKD was 595.42K shares.

RSKD) stock's latest price update

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD)’s stock price has plunge by -4.49relation to previous closing price of 4.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-09-14 that Companies are losing $100 billion a year from all sorts of fraud, including setting up multiple email addresses to take advantage of promotions, Riskified said.

RSKD’s Market Performance

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) has seen a -4.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.71% decline in the past month and a -11.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for RSKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.18% for RSKD’s stock, with a -16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSKD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RSKD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RSKD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on March 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSKD Trading at -8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSKD fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Riskified Ltd. saw -8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RSKD

Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.