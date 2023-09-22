Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) has increased by 1.82 when compared to last closing price of 1.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Dean Schorno, the company’s chief financial officer, will present a company overview at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is $4.18, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for RIGL is 171.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIGL on September 22, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

RIGL’s Market Performance

The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has seen a -1.32% decrease in the past week, with a -3.45% drop in the past month, and a -34.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for RIGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for RIGL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIGL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RIGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIGL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIGL Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1337. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -25.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Dummer Wolfgang, the EVP & CMO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,389 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Dummer Wolfgang is holding 72,459 shares at $8,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.10 for the present operating margin

+98.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -48.71. The total capital return value is set at -122.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.47. Equity return is now at value 176.00, with -30.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.