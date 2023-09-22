Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.33 in relation to its previous close of 24.03. However, the company has experienced a -5.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients and their families living with hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway diseases, today announced that Company management will present at three investor conferences in September:

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is 1.63.

The public float for RYTM is 56.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYTM on September 22, 2023 was 812.89K shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has seen a -5.80% decrease in the past week, with a -8.33% drop in the past month, and a 23.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for RYTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for RYTM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYTM Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.29. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Lee Jennifer Kayden, who sale 6,166 shares at the price of $28.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, Lee Jennifer Kayden now owns 1,647 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $172,958 using the latest closing price.

Lee Jennifer Kayden, the EVP, Head of North America of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,718 shares at $24.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Lee Jennifer Kayden is holding 3,294 shares at $42,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Equity return is now at value -76.90, with -51.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.