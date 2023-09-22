Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Stock Faces 1.33% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has gone down by -2.05% for the week, with a 0.65% rise in the past month and a -0.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.24% for RSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for RSG’s stock, with a 6.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is above average at 29.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is $165.58, which is $18.4 above the current market price. The public float for RSG is 315.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RSG on September 22, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

RSG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has plunged by -1.31 when compared to previous closing price of 149.30, but the company has seen a -2.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Companies that consistently increase dividends tend to outperform others. A list of upcoming dividend increases is available, focusing on companies with at least five years of consistent dividend growth. The table includes information on ex-dividend dates, increase percentages, and streak categories, allowing investors to prioritize current yield and historical growth rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $177 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSG Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.10. In addition, Republic Services Inc. saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Hodges Amanda, who sale 2,712 shares at the price of $148.66 back on Aug 10. After this action, Hodges Amanda now owns 4,969 shares of Republic Services Inc., valued at $403,166 using the latest closing price.

DelGhiaccio Brian M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Republic Services Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $149.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that DelGhiaccio Brian M is holding 5,071 shares at $823,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.85 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services Inc. stands at +11.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services Inc. (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.