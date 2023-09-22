QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QNST is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QNST is $9.88, which is $1.25 above the current price. The public float for QNST is 51.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNST on September 22, 2023 was 384.98K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QNST) stock’s latest price update

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.01 in comparison to its previous close of 8.94, however, the company has experienced a -4.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Amparo – Senior Director-Investor Relations and Finance Doug Valenti – Chief Executive Officer Greg Wong – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants AJ Hayes – Stephens Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Jim Goss – Barrington Chris Sakai – Singular Max Michaelis – Lake Street Capital Operator Good day, and welcome to QuinStreet’s Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

QNST’s Market Performance

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has seen a -4.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.79% decline in the past month and a 3.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for QNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.31% for QNST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNST stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for QNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QNST in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QNST Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, QuinStreet Inc. saw -38.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Valenti Douglas, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, Valenti Douglas now owns 1,857,279 shares of QuinStreet Inc., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

Valenti Douglas, the Chief Executive Officer of QuinStreet Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Valenti Douglas is holding 1,854,779 shares at $23,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.