QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 107.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) by analysts is $115.29, which is $46.32 above the current market price. The public float for QDEL is 49.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of QDEL was 513.01K shares.

QDEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has decreased by -2.22 when compared to last closing price of 73.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) strong product portfolio raises optimism about the stock.

QDEL’s Market Performance

QDEL’s stock has fallen by -5.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.73% and a quarterly drop of -16.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for QuidelOrtho Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.60% for QDEL’s stock, with a -16.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QDEL Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.23. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw -16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from BUECHLER KENNETH F, who sale 8,081 shares at the price of $90.26 back on Feb 17. After this action, BUECHLER KENNETH F now owns 70,288 shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $729,366 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.95 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 19.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.60. Total debt to assets is 32.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.