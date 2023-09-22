Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Stock Sees a-2.23 Decrease

In the past week, PFG stock has gone down by -2.07%, with a monthly gain of 0.83% and a quarterly surge of 3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Principal Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for PFG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) is 11.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFG is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) is $77.36, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for PFG is 239.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On September 22, 2023, PFG’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

PFG) stock’s latest price update

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 77.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Principal Financial (PFG) stands to gain from strong retention and employment growth, higher single premium annuity sales and a solid capital position.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFG Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.55. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc. saw -10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from HELTON SANDRA L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $80.02 back on Oct 19. After this action, HELTON SANDRA L now owns 35,747 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc., valued at $80,020 using the latest closing price.

HELTON SANDRA L, the Director of Principal Financial Group Inc., sale 14,033 shares at $80.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that HELTON SANDRA L is holding 18,245 shares at $1,123,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc. stands at +27.51. The total capital return value is set at 57.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.19. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 43.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.34. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.