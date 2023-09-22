Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.99 in relation to its previous close of 30.68. However, the company has experienced a -3.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Canadian preferred shares offer high yields with low duration risk, making them an attractive investment opportunity. Pembina Pipeline continues its measured capital allocation process and the debt to EBITDA will be under 3.5X very soon. Investors can lock in attractive returns with upcoming resets of Pembina Pipeline preferred shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is above average at 8.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is $37.82, which is $8.02 above the current market price. The public float for PBA is 548.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBA on September 22, 2023 was 776.14K shares.

PBA’s Market Performance

PBA’s stock has seen a -3.13% decrease for the week, with a -0.60% drop in the past month and a -2.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for Pembina Pipeline Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.34% for PBA’s stock, with a -7.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBA Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBA fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.78. In addition, Pembina Pipeline Corporation saw -11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.97 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stands at +25.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.54.

Based on Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.75. Total debt to assets is 35.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.