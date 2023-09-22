Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PYCR is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is $28.31, which is $5.94 above the current market price. The public float for PYCR is 63.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.69% of that float. On September 22, 2023, PYCR’s average trading volume was 465.74K shares.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR)’s stock price has plunge by -3.08relation to previous closing price of 22.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Investors interested in stocks from the Internet – Software sector have probably already heard of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

PYCR’s Market Performance

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has seen a -6.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.67% decline in the past month and a -5.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for PYCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.63% for PYCR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYCR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PYCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PYCR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $24 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYCR Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYCR fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.95. In addition, Paycor HCM Inc. saw -11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYCR starting from BOUCK WHITNEY MARILINN, who sale 200 shares at the price of $22.38 back on Aug 22. After this action, BOUCK WHITNEY MARILINN now owns 13,143 shares of Paycor HCM Inc., valued at $4,476 using the latest closing price.

MILLER SCOTT DAVID, the Director of Paycor HCM Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $22.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that MILLER SCOTT DAVID is holding 188,437 shares at $67,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.88 for the present operating margin

+50.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycor HCM Inc. stands at -16.87. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.