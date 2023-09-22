Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (PLAO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PLAO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.09relation to previous closing price of 10.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PLAO) Right Now?

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PLAO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLAO is 16.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of PLAO was 67.93K shares.

PLAO’s Market Performance

PLAO stock saw an increase of 0.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.37% and a quarterly increase of 2.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.72% for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (PLAO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for PLAO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.88% for the last 200 days.

PLAO Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAO rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. saw 6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAO

The total capital return value is set at -0.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.02. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (PLAO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (PLAO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.