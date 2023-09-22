Parsons Corporation (PSN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PSN stock has gone down by -1.65%, with a monthly decline of -1.73% and a quarterly surge of 13.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Parsons Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for PSN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) Right Now?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSN is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSN is $61.75, which is $5.81 above the current price. The public float for PSN is 103.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSN on September 22, 2023 was 540.91K shares.

PSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has decreased by -1.75 when compared to last closing price of 55.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Investors can utilize the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 Stock Screen to help find potentially winning stocks to buy as the bullish market backdrop remains rather firmly in place at the moment.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSN Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.07. In addition, Parsons Corporation saw 18.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.22 for the present operating margin

+22.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corporation stands at +2.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.49. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corporation (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 44.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.00. Total debt to assets is 21.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Parsons Corporation (PSN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.