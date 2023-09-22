Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is $14.36, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.82B, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on September 22, 2023 was 62.14M shares.

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) has increased by 2.21 when compared to last closing price of 14.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-21 that Palantir CEO Alex Karp joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss Palantir’s focus on its work with the U.S. government, his takeaways from the Senate’s AI summit, and more.

PLTR’s Market Performance

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has seen a -6.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.47% decline in the past month and a 2.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.71% for PLTR’s stock, with a 28.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at -10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 122.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $15.31 back on Sep 15. After this action, Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman now owns 192,830 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $107,184 using the latest closing price.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 3,595 shares at $15.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman is holding 61,479 shares at $56,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.