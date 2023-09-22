Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPRO is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LPRO is $11.50, which is $4.32 above the current price. The public float for LPRO is 98.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPRO on September 22, 2023 was 593.80K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) has plunged by -2.05 when compared to previous closing price of 7.33, but the company has seen a -10.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-11 that Open Lendingʻs second-quarter earnings were down from a year ago. The outlook for the third quarter was less than stellar.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO’s stock has fallen by -10.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.60% and a quarterly drop of -30.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Open Lending Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.44% for LPRO’s stock, with a -15.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LPRO Trading at -22.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO fell by -10.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPRO starting from Flynn John Joseph, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $8.07 back on Sep 07. After this action, Flynn John Joseph now owns 2,379,666 shares of Open Lending Corporation, valued at $403,740 using the latest closing price.

Flynn John Joseph, the Director of Open Lending Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $8.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Flynn John Joseph is holding 2,429,666 shares at $418,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.35 for the present operating margin

+88.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Lending Corporation stands at +37.09. The total capital return value is set at 28.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.97. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 71.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 40.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.