Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) has dropped by -4.21 compared to previous close of 15.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-25 that MONTREAL, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) is above average at 81.14x. The 36-month beta value for NVEI is also noteworthy at 2.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NVEI is $34.26, The public float for NVEI is 62.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume of NVEI on September 22, 2023 was 614.31K shares.

NVEI’s Market Performance

The stock of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has seen a -11.34% decrease in the past week, with a -10.87% drop in the past month, and a -44.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for NVEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.45% for NVEI’s stock, with a -51.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NVEI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVEI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVEI Trading at -36.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEI fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.25. In addition, Nuvei Corporation saw -40.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.46 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvei Corporation stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.60. Total debt to assets is 14.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.