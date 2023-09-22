Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVOS is -0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 144.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On September 22, 2023, NVOS’s average trading volume was 44.92M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has soared by 1.57 in relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS’s stock has fallen by -30.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.50% and a quarterly rise of 81.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.66% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for NVOS’s stock, with a 80.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 54.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.98%, as shares surge +45.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -33.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2753. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw 38.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86. The total capital return value is set at -20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.59.

Based on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 60.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.66. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.