Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Stock Experiences -0.14% Monthly Change

In the past week, NOC stock has gone up by 1.11%, with a monthly decline of -0.14% and a quarterly plunge of -4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Northrop Grumman Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for NOC’s stock, with a -5.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is above average at 14.49x. The 36-month beta value for NOC is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NOC is $497.78, which is $68.45 above than the current price. The public float for NOC is 150.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of NOC on September 22, 2023 was 686.83K shares.

NOC) stock’s latest price update

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.70 in comparison to its previous close of 440.18, however, the company has experienced a 1.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that RTX is set to provide Stinger missile upgrades and replacement.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $450 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOC Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $431.49. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Caylor Mark A, who sale 1,670 shares at the price of $437.87 back on Aug 07. After this action, Caylor Mark A now owns 14,570 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $731,243 using the latest closing price.

Perry David T, the CVP Chief Global Bus Off of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 3,999 shares at $469.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Perry David T is holding 8,717 shares at $1,878,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.