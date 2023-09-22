Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is 12.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTRS is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is $83.27, which is $14.88 above the current market price. The public float for NTRS is 205.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On September 22, 2023, NTRS’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NTRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) has decreased by -0.47 when compared to last closing price of 69.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-20 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call live on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The webcast, the earnings press release, and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website. The call will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. (CT), following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s third quarter 2023 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximat.

NTRS’s Market Performance

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has experienced a -5.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.36% drop in the past month, and a -3.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for NTRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.68% for NTRS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NTRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTRS Trading at -9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.22. In addition, Northern Trust Corporation saw -21.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Allnutt Lauren E, who sale 559 shares at the price of $87.30 back on Mar 09. After this action, Allnutt Lauren E now owns 5,576 shares of Northern Trust Corporation, valued at $48,801 using the latest closing price.

Tyler Jason J., the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Northern Trust Corporation, sale 1,764 shares at $96.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Tyler Jason J. is holding 30,470 shares at $171,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corporation stands at +17.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.88. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.