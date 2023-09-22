NetEase Inc. (NTES) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NetEase Inc. (NTES) by analysts is $894.82, which is $27.95 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 636.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of NTES was 971.09K shares.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 98.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that While many investors are clamoring for the most popular tech stocks to buy, it’s vital to recognize that many of these equities have already posted staggering gains. With the economic landscape currently dotted with concerns — from persistent inflation to alarming job cuts — it might be wise to turn our attention towards more inconspicuous opportunities.

NTES’s Market Performance

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has experienced a -4.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month, and a 2.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for NTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.48% for NTES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.80% for the last 200 days.

NTES Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.05. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 33.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.