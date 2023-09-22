Navigating the Volatility of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) Stock

The stock of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has gone down by -5.16% for the week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month and a -6.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for PMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.57% for PMT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is above average at 20.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is $13.64, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for PMT is 85.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PMT on September 22, 2023 was 627.53K shares.

PMT) stock’s latest price update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT)’s stock price has plunge by -4.65relation to previous closing price of 12.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that PennyMac Mortgage Trust caused confusion with their announcement on fixed-to-floating shares, requiring re-examination of these shares. Some REITs have stated they will use 3-month Term SOFR + 26.161 basis points as a substitute for 3-month LIBOR. AGNC has a higher dividend yield and consensus earnings yield compared to DX, but I strongly doubt this will lead to superior returns.

PMT Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust saw -0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Lynch Catherine A., who purchase 792 shares at the price of $12.30 back on Aug 04. After this action, Lynch Catherine A. now owns 23,555 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $9,742 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Catherine A., the Director of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchase 274 shares at $12.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Lynch Catherine A. is holding 22,763 shares at $3,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.