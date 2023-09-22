My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has decreased by -21.43 when compared to last closing price of 1.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-20 that MySize Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has reported positive results from a pilot program of its Software-as-a-Service solution Smart Catalogue with Portugal-based brand Salsa Jeans. Shares of the company rose on the news, up 15% at US$1.35 in early trade on Wednesday.

Is It Worth Investing in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MYSZ is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MYSZ is $3.00, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for MYSZ is 2.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume for MYSZ on September 22, 2023 was 176.20K shares.

MYSZ’s Market Performance

MYSZ’s stock has seen a -29.63% decrease for the week, with a -59.00% drop in the past month and a -11.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.03% for My Size Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.76% for MYSZ’s stock, with a -45.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MYSZ Trading at -30.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.66%, as shares sank -62.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ fell by -29.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4619. In addition, My Size Inc. saw -65.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYSZ starting from Turchinsky Ilia, who sale 1,211 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Sep 06. After this action, Turchinsky Ilia now owns 12,776 shares of My Size Inc., valued at $1,708 using the latest closing price.

Turchinsky Ilia, the Former CTO of My Size Inc., sale 2,013 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Turchinsky Ilia is holding 13,987 shares at $4,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.88 for the present operating margin

+6.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for My Size Inc. stands at -186.36. The total capital return value is set at -98.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.02.

Based on My Size Inc. (MYSZ), the company’s capital structure generated 22.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.03. Total debt to assets is 10.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.